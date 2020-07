Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

Location, Location!! Everything inside this home is new. From kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, new wood floor, new paint, new lighting. In the back, it has cute small deck, could use to use for BBQ or enjoy an afternoon tea and it has enormous parking space in the back.

Minutes away from Dallas Tollway, Dallas Love Field, and Close to shopping center, LA Fitness, SMU, Highland Park, 8 Minutes to SMU, and 10 minutes to uptown areas.