Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

6540 Del Norte Lane

Location

6540 Del Norte Lane, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated one-story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 living area, 2-car garage duplex on quiet street with private fenced backyard. Loaded with custom detailing & recent updates. Abundant wood flooring, fresh paint, updated hardware & fixtures. Nice kitchen with granite counters opens to two living areas. Spacious main living area with lots of natural light. Second living area overlooking backyard offers great versatility. Secluded detached third living area is ideal as office or hobby shop. Two nice size bedrooms & two totally remodeled baths. Extensive flagstone decking covering the backyard creates a very peaceful setting under a canopy of trees. Pet allowed with landlords approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6540 Del Norte Lane have any available units?
6540 Del Norte Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6540 Del Norte Lane have?
Some of 6540 Del Norte Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6540 Del Norte Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6540 Del Norte Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6540 Del Norte Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6540 Del Norte Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6540 Del Norte Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6540 Del Norte Lane offers parking.
Does 6540 Del Norte Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6540 Del Norte Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6540 Del Norte Lane have a pool?
No, 6540 Del Norte Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6540 Del Norte Lane have accessible units?
No, 6540 Del Norte Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6540 Del Norte Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6540 Del Norte Lane has units with dishwashers.

