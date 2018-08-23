6540 Del Norte Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully renovated one-story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 living area, 2-car garage duplex on quiet street with private fenced backyard. Loaded with custom detailing & recent updates. Abundant wood flooring, fresh paint, updated hardware & fixtures. Nice kitchen with granite counters opens to two living areas. Spacious main living area with lots of natural light. Second living area overlooking backyard offers great versatility. Secluded detached third living area is ideal as office or hobby shop. Two nice size bedrooms & two totally remodeled baths. Extensive flagstone decking covering the backyard creates a very peaceful setting under a canopy of trees. Pet allowed with landlords approval.