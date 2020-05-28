All apartments in Dallas
6536 Chicory Court
6536 Chicory Court

6536 Chicory Court · No Longer Available
Location

6536 Chicory Court, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Story townhome with 3 bedrooms 2 baths, and 2 car detached garage. Laminated wood style floors throughout downstairs, with 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Second floor has 2 bedrooms with carpet, and Jack and Jill bathroom each side has its own separate sink and vanity. Large Master with 2 walk in closets. Cozy Backyard, with a large 2 car garage. This unit has lots of closet space, and yard care is included. Near White Rock Lake, Central Market, and Northpark Mall with easy access to Highway 75 and Northwest Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6536 Chicory Court have any available units?
6536 Chicory Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6536 Chicory Court have?
Some of 6536 Chicory Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6536 Chicory Court currently offering any rent specials?
6536 Chicory Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6536 Chicory Court pet-friendly?
No, 6536 Chicory Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6536 Chicory Court offer parking?
Yes, 6536 Chicory Court offers parking.
Does 6536 Chicory Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6536 Chicory Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6536 Chicory Court have a pool?
No, 6536 Chicory Court does not have a pool.
Does 6536 Chicory Court have accessible units?
No, 6536 Chicory Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6536 Chicory Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6536 Chicory Court has units with dishwashers.

