6536 Chicory Court

Amenities
Spacious 2 Story townhome with 3 bedrooms 2 baths, and 2 car detached garage. Laminated wood style floors throughout downstairs, with 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Second floor has 2 bedrooms with carpet, and Jack and Jill bathroom each side has its own separate sink and vanity. Large Master with 2 walk in closets. Cozy Backyard, with a large 2 car garage. This unit has lots of closet space, and yard care is included. Near White Rock Lake, Central Market, and Northpark Mall with easy access to Highway 75 and Northwest Highway.