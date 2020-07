Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great location with easy access to streets but quiet neighborhood feel and Lakewood schools. This duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living and dining area with hardwoods throughout. Central HVAC, Washer and dryer are in the kitchen as well as refrigerator and oven! Ideal floorplan for roommates and small green space in the backyard, easy to show. 6527 St. Moritz next door also available for $1450 call to show