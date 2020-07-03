6520 Ravendale Lane

Amenities

Charming half duplex located in the Lakewood Elementary School attendance zone. This unit has newer kitchen and appliances, updated bath, refinished hardwood floors throughout and interior paint. NO CARPET! The home has generous interior space and a full-size laundry room. The unit includes sprinkled lawn with monthly lawn service and use of one-half garage with opener. Located 1 block from the shops and restaurants at Mockingbird and Abrams, and is convenient to Mockingbird Station, Lakewood Village, hike-bike trails, and White Rock Lake. Easy commute to downtown. Pets under 30 lbs considered with pet application and deposit.