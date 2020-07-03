All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6520 Ravendale Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6520 Ravendale Lane

6520 Ravendale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6520 Ravendale Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming half duplex located in the Lakewood Elementary School attendance zone. This unit has newer kitchen and appliances, updated bath, refinished hardwood floors throughout and interior paint. NO CARPET! The home has generous interior space and a full-size laundry room. The unit includes sprinkled lawn with monthly lawn service and use of one-half garage with opener. Located 1 block from the shops and restaurants at Mockingbird and Abrams, and is convenient to Mockingbird Station, Lakewood Village, hike-bike trails, and White Rock Lake. Easy commute to downtown. Pets under 30 lbs considered with pet application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 Ravendale Lane have any available units?
6520 Ravendale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6520 Ravendale Lane have?
Some of 6520 Ravendale Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 Ravendale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Ravendale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Ravendale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6520 Ravendale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6520 Ravendale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6520 Ravendale Lane offers parking.
Does 6520 Ravendale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6520 Ravendale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Ravendale Lane have a pool?
No, 6520 Ravendale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6520 Ravendale Lane have accessible units?
No, 6520 Ravendale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Ravendale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6520 Ravendale Lane has units with dishwashers.

