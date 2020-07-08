All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6520 Barfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6520 Barfield Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:49 AM

6520 Barfield Drive

6520 Barfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6520 Barfield Drive, Dallas, TX 75252
Preston Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Plano ISD. Gorgeous 3-2.1-2 in the charming quite neighborhood of Preston Highland. Convenient located on Far North Dallas easy access to President George Hwy. and Dallas Tollway, within minutes to Central Market, Whole Foods, Restaurants, shops, and Entertainments. Classic and elegant interiors, spacious master bedroom has large bathroom and walk in closet, open floor plan, a lot of living area , wall of windows overlooking the heavily treed backyard with beautiful landscaping and large trees. Covered Porch. Application fee $50 and $80 for couple, TAR App., proof of income and copy of D L.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 Barfield Drive have any available units?
6520 Barfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6520 Barfield Drive have?
Some of 6520 Barfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 Barfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Barfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Barfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6520 Barfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6520 Barfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6520 Barfield Drive offers parking.
Does 6520 Barfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6520 Barfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Barfield Drive have a pool?
No, 6520 Barfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6520 Barfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6520 Barfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Barfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6520 Barfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Munger Place Residences
5119 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University