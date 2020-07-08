6520 Barfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great Plano ISD. Gorgeous 3-2.1-2 in the charming quite neighborhood of Preston Highland. Convenient located on Far North Dallas easy access to President George Hwy. and Dallas Tollway, within minutes to Central Market, Whole Foods, Restaurants, shops, and Entertainments. Classic and elegant interiors, spacious master bedroom has large bathroom and walk in closet, open floor plan, a lot of living area , wall of windows overlooking the heavily treed backyard with beautiful landscaping and large trees. Covered Porch. Application fee $50 and $80 for couple, TAR App., proof of income and copy of D L.