Amenities

putting green granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking putting green garage

Open and bright floor plan in Preston Hollow with two living areas and a private study on the first floor. Large, open kitchen with pantry, island, granite counter tops, white cabinetry, and dining area off to the side. Master suite on first floor with oversized walk in closet, dual sinks, shower, tub. Large game room with 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Turfed front and back lawns. Backyard has putting green and covered sitting area. 2 car attached garage.