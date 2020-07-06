All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6506 Portside Ridge Lane

6506 Portside Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6506 Portside Ridge Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Move-in Ready, Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is waiting for you. Home features include split bedroom arrangement, wood floors in the entrance, living room,and formal dining area. Kitchen features an island with an open concept overseeing the family room and loads of cabinets for storage. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Huge master bedroom with separate tub and shower and great closet space. Come view and make it yours today. Agent and Tenant to verify school information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Portside Ridge Lane have any available units?
6506 Portside Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 Portside Ridge Lane have?
Some of 6506 Portside Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 Portside Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Portside Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Portside Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6506 Portside Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6506 Portside Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6506 Portside Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 6506 Portside Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6506 Portside Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Portside Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 6506 Portside Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6506 Portside Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6506 Portside Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Portside Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 Portside Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

