6506 Portside Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This Move-in Ready, Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is waiting for you. Home features include split bedroom arrangement, wood floors in the entrance, living room,and formal dining area. Kitchen features an island with an open concept overseeing the family room and loads of cabinets for storage. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Huge master bedroom with separate tub and shower and great closet space. Come view and make it yours today. Agent and Tenant to verify school information.