Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nice three bedroom three bath two car garage townhouse right in the center of city 20 minutes from airport downtown and northern suburbs. Close to shopping, school and Addison. Access to community pool which is right behind the property. The townhouse has been updated, comes with all appliances refrigerator washer dryer oven microwave wine cooler.