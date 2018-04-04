6433 Trammel Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW FRESHLY PAINTED

Central location in East Dallas near Ridgewood park and rec center right on the Katy trail.

Nicely remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with screened porch

Large Fenced yard with automatic security gate .

Large over sized two car garage with work area and sink.

Granite counter tops, and baths, Hardwood floors in most of the house.

Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.

Central Heat and Air. is one year old.

Gas range, Gas water heater one year old, Window coverings refrigerator with ice maker.

Inside laundry area

Screened porch with fan.

FIRE PIT

Tenant credit application and tenant screening required by third party vendor per applicant at $35 per person



broker is owner