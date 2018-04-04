All apartments in Dallas
6433 Trammel Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:11 AM

6433 Trammel Drive

6433 Trammel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6433 Trammel Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Ridgewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW FRESHLY PAINTED
Central location in East Dallas near Ridgewood park and rec center right on the Katy trail.
Nicely remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with screened porch
Large Fenced yard with automatic security gate .
Large over sized two car garage with work area and sink.
Granite counter tops, and baths, Hardwood floors in most of the house.
Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.
Central Heat and Air. is one year old.
Gas range, Gas water heater one year old, Window coverings refrigerator with ice maker.
Inside laundry area
Screened porch with fan.
FIRE PIT
Tenant credit application and tenant screening required by third party vendor per applicant at $35 per person

broker is owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6433 Trammel Drive have any available units?
6433 Trammel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6433 Trammel Drive have?
Some of 6433 Trammel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6433 Trammel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6433 Trammel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6433 Trammel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6433 Trammel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6433 Trammel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6433 Trammel Drive offers parking.
Does 6433 Trammel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6433 Trammel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6433 Trammel Drive have a pool?
No, 6433 Trammel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6433 Trammel Drive have accessible units?
No, 6433 Trammel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6433 Trammel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6433 Trammel Drive has units with dishwashers.

