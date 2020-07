Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning, Mid-Century Modern in Desirable Preston Hollow! Renovated 1950-build with modern touches throughout. Turnkey property with all appliances included in lease. Minutes away from North Park Center, SMU, Fair Oaks Park. Large backyard- difficult to find in this area! Upgraded materials throughout. Will not last long.