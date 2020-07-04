641 Shadyway Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated come make 641 Shadyway Dr.your home. Home features laminate wood flooring throughout each room giving a cozy feeling. Renovated home also features granite counter tops, in the kitchen, as well as plenty of cabinetry space. Water bill will be landlord's responsible. Please send all TAR applications to listing agent. All applications must be completed before agent process a background check. Tenants must have at least 2 years of good rental history and provide the last 2 pay check stubs, and photo id. Applicant fee is 40.00 per adult 18 and older.