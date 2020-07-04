All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 641 Shadyway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
641 Shadyway Drive
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:24 PM

641 Shadyway Drive

641 Shadyway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

641 Shadyway Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated come make 641 Shadyway Dr.your home. Home features laminate wood flooring throughout each room giving a cozy feeling. Renovated home also features granite counter tops, in the kitchen, as well as plenty of cabinetry space. Water bill will be landlord's responsible. Please send all TAR applications to listing agent. All applications must be completed before agent process a background check. Tenants must have at least 2 years of good rental history and provide the last 2 pay check stubs, and photo id. Applicant fee is 40.00 per adult 18 and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Shadyway Drive have any available units?
641 Shadyway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Shadyway Drive have?
Some of 641 Shadyway Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Shadyway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 Shadyway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Shadyway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 641 Shadyway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 641 Shadyway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 641 Shadyway Drive offers parking.
Does 641 Shadyway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Shadyway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Shadyway Drive have a pool?
No, 641 Shadyway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 641 Shadyway Drive have accessible units?
No, 641 Shadyway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Shadyway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Shadyway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University