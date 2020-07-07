All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 641 Gallant Fox Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
641 Gallant Fox Dr
Last updated April 15 2019 at 11:52 AM

641 Gallant Fox Dr

641 Gallant Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

641 Gallant Fox Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated home with new appliances, kitchen, bathrooms, floors, and 2-tone paint near Mountain Creek Lake. - Cozy newly updated home in the Mountain Valley Estates subdivision. Features an open floor plan, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new light fixtures, new flooring, new bathrooms, and new modern 2-tone paint throughout. Includes a large backyard and sits on top of a hill with views of the surrounding area from the patio. Nearby Mountain Creek Lake with easy access to Loop 12 and I-30.

NOTES: Owner does not accept section 8 / housing vouchers. Appliances will be installed and home cleaned in the next few weeks.

-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;
-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.

* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE4806753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Gallant Fox Dr have any available units?
641 Gallant Fox Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Gallant Fox Dr have?
Some of 641 Gallant Fox Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Gallant Fox Dr currently offering any rent specials?
641 Gallant Fox Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Gallant Fox Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 Gallant Fox Dr is pet friendly.
Does 641 Gallant Fox Dr offer parking?
No, 641 Gallant Fox Dr does not offer parking.
Does 641 Gallant Fox Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Gallant Fox Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Gallant Fox Dr have a pool?
No, 641 Gallant Fox Dr does not have a pool.
Does 641 Gallant Fox Dr have accessible units?
No, 641 Gallant Fox Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Gallant Fox Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Gallant Fox Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University