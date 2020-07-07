641 Gallant Fox Dr

Amenities

Updated home with new appliances, kitchen, bathrooms, floors, and 2-tone paint near Mountain Creek Lake. - Cozy newly updated home in the Mountain Valley Estates subdivision. Features an open floor plan, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new light fixtures, new flooring, new bathrooms, and new modern 2-tone paint throughout. Includes a large backyard and sits on top of a hill with views of the surrounding area from the patio. Nearby Mountain Creek Lake with easy access to Loop 12 and I-30.



NOTES: Owner does not accept section 8 / housing vouchers. Appliances will be installed and home cleaned in the next few weeks.



-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher;

-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;

-- Pets Allowed: Yes;

-- Insurance Required: Yes;

-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.



* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



