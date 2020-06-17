All apartments in Dallas
6407 Richmond Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

6407 Richmond Avenue

6407 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6407 Richmond Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Single-family jewel in Lakewood Elementary with 190' deep fenced yard. This charming, refreshed Tudor features beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and lots of 1920's architectural character. There is a bedroom and full bath down, and both bedrooms upstairs have attached baths. Conveniently located one block from Lakewood Shopping Center and Lakewood Country Club with easy commute to downtown for work, nightlife, and culture. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

