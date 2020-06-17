6407 Richmond Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Single-family jewel in Lakewood Elementary with 190' deep fenced yard. This charming, refreshed Tudor features beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and lots of 1920's architectural character. There is a bedroom and full bath down, and both bedrooms upstairs have attached baths. Conveniently located one block from Lakewood Shopping Center and Lakewood Country Club with easy commute to downtown for work, nightlife, and culture. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis.