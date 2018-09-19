6406 Capulet Place

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Beautifully maintained move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a den. Soaring high ceilings with bright large open floor plan. Previously a model home with full of upgrades. Nail-down hardwood floors throughout first floor. Chef style kitchen with granite counter top, SS Appliances and large Island. Private fenced backyard perfect for entertaining families. Large Master retreat upstairs with walk in closet. 2 car garage with tons of storage. Centrally located home with easy access to George Bush Highway and Dallas North Tollway. Plano ISD schools. HOA is paid by Landlords