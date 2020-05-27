All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

6349 Highgate Lane

6349 Highgate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6349 Highgate Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
University

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated gorgeous house in highly sought after Lovers Lane East Neighborhood! This 4 bed and 3.5 bath house has everything you want, two master suites on opposite site of the house, an office next to entry on front. The big living room opens to kitchen and a round breakfast room with vaulted ceiling and built-in cabinets. The master bath with double shower heads and there are his and her walking closet! Kitchen and all All bathroom counters are nice granite counters,all windows are energy saving thermal panels. Located near Lakewood, close to downtown, White Rock Lake, Northpark Mall, and walking distance from White Rock Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6349 Highgate Lane have any available units?
6349 Highgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6349 Highgate Lane have?
Some of 6349 Highgate Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6349 Highgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6349 Highgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6349 Highgate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6349 Highgate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6349 Highgate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6349 Highgate Lane offers parking.
Does 6349 Highgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6349 Highgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6349 Highgate Lane have a pool?
No, 6349 Highgate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6349 Highgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 6349 Highgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6349 Highgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6349 Highgate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

