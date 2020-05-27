6349 Highgate Lane

Amenities

Completely updated gorgeous house in highly sought after Lovers Lane East Neighborhood! This 4 bed and 3.5 bath house has everything you want, two master suites on opposite site of the house, an office next to entry on front. The big living room opens to kitchen and a round breakfast room with vaulted ceiling and built-in cabinets. The master bath with double shower heads and there are his and her walking closet! Kitchen and all All bathroom counters are nice granite counters,all windows are energy saving thermal panels. Located near Lakewood, close to downtown, White Rock Lake, Northpark Mall, and walking distance from White Rock Trail.