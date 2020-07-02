Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
6337 Lakeshore Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6337 Lakeshore Drive
6337 Lakeshore Drive
Report This Listing
Location
6337 Lakeshore Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2 1 duplex with newly refinished hardwoods, new refrigerator and oven and brand new HVAC. Great central location close to Whole Foods, short drive to White Rock Lake and the Arboretum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6337 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
6337 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6337 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 6337 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6337 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6337 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6337 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6337 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6337 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 6337 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6337 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 6337 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6337 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 6337 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6337 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
