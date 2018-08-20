6332 Winton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Completely remodeled throughout. Vaulted ceiling. Designer Porcelain flooring in all living and dining areas including laundry

room. Baths have designer tiles and granite vanities. Kitchen has granite counters and appliances replaced 6 years ago. 6 year

old roof. Private patio and yard. One car attached garage including additional storage. 18 inches of blown-in insulation

throughout attic. Newer Payne furnace and custom ordered Hunter Douglas roller shades throughout(1500.00). Recent new

exterior siding including exterior paint.

thermal windows. Restaurants and stores located 5 minutes away. Professionally landscaped yard.