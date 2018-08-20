6332 Winton Street

Completely remodeled throughout. Vaulted ceiling. Designer Porcelain flooring in all living and dining areas including laundry room. Baths have designer tiles and granite vanities. Kitchen has granite counters and appliances replaced 6 years ago. 6 year old roof. Private patio and yard. One car attached garage including additional storage. 18 inches of blown-in insulation throughout attic. Newer Payne furnace and custom ordered Hunter Douglas roller shades throughout(1500.00). Recent new exterior siding including exterior paint. thermal windows. Restaurants and stores located 5 minutes away. Professionally landscaped yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
