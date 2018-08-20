All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:21 AM

6332 Winton Street

6332 Winton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Winton Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely remodeled throughout. Vaulted ceiling. Designer Porcelain flooring in all living and dining areas including laundry
room. Baths have designer tiles and granite vanities. Kitchen has granite counters and appliances replaced 6 years ago. 6 year
old roof. Private patio and yard. One car attached garage including additional storage. 18 inches of blown-in insulation
throughout attic. Newer Payne furnace and custom ordered Hunter Douglas roller shades throughout(1500.00). Recent new
exterior siding including exterior paint.
thermal windows. Restaurants and stores located 5 minutes away. Professionally landscaped yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 Winton Street have any available units?
6332 Winton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6332 Winton Street have?
Some of 6332 Winton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6332 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6332 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 Winton Street pet-friendly?
No, 6332 Winton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6332 Winton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6332 Winton Street offers parking.
Does 6332 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6332 Winton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 6332 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6332 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 6332 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6332 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.

