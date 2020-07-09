6326 Winton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking garage

Updated Lakewood duplex with open floor plan available for rent June 5, 2020! Large master bedroom with attached master bathroom and walk in closet. Smaller bedroom off the hallway with second bathroom across hall. One car attached garage and 2-car carport. Small fenced bathyard. Great location walking distance to all retail, restaurants and grocery at Mockingbird and Abrams. Pets welcome. Security deposit is one month's rent.

Tenant responsible for utilities. One year lease required.

Pet deposit $400. No pet rent. $40 application fee per person.

Limited showings. Agent is owner.