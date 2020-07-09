All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6326 Winton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6326 Winton Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:09 AM

6326 Winton Street

6326 Winton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6326 Winton Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Updated Lakewood duplex with open floor plan available for rent June 5, 2020! Large master bedroom with attached master bathroom and walk in closet. Smaller bedroom off the hallway with second bathroom across hall. One car attached garage and 2-car carport. Small fenced bathyard. Great location walking distance to all retail, restaurants and grocery at Mockingbird and Abrams. Pets welcome. Security deposit is one month's rent.
Tenant responsible for utilities. One year lease required.
Pet deposit $400. No pet rent. $40 application fee per person.
Limited showings. Agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 Winton Street have any available units?
6326 Winton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6326 Winton Street have?
Some of 6326 Winton Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6326 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6326 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 Winton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6326 Winton Street is pet friendly.
Does 6326 Winton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6326 Winton Street offers parking.
Does 6326 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6326 Winton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 6326 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6326 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 6326 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6326 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University