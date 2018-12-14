All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

6322 Rincon Way

6322 Rincon Way · No Longer Available
Location

6322 Rincon Way, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous duplex in Lakewood Area has Sparkling Kitchen with Granite Counters and Updated Appliances. Spacious Formal Living & Dining Rooms have New Plank Flooring and Crown Moldings! Large Den has a Cozy Brick Fireplace and New Plank Flooring! 2 Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets and New Plank Flooring! Private Fenced Patio & Attached Garage! Built-Ins, Ceiling Fans, Fresh Paint, Lots of Storage! Full Size Washer Dryer Connections! Great Location & Neighborhood! Must See! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 Rincon Way have any available units?
6322 Rincon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 Rincon Way have?
Some of 6322 Rincon Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 Rincon Way currently offering any rent specials?
6322 Rincon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 Rincon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6322 Rincon Way is pet friendly.
Does 6322 Rincon Way offer parking?
Yes, 6322 Rincon Way offers parking.
Does 6322 Rincon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 Rincon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 Rincon Way have a pool?
No, 6322 Rincon Way does not have a pool.
Does 6322 Rincon Way have accessible units?
No, 6322 Rincon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 Rincon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 Rincon Way has units with dishwashers.

