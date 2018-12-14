6322 Rincon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous duplex in Lakewood Area has Sparkling Kitchen with Granite Counters and Updated Appliances. Spacious Formal Living & Dining Rooms have New Plank Flooring and Crown Moldings! Large Den has a Cozy Brick Fireplace and New Plank Flooring! 2 Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets and New Plank Flooring! Private Fenced Patio & Attached Garage! Built-Ins, Ceiling Fans, Fresh Paint, Lots of Storage! Full Size Washer Dryer Connections! Great Location & Neighborhood! Must See! Pets on a case by case basis.