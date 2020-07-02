6315 Stichter Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Heart of Preston Hollow. Move-in ready. Neutral paint palate inside, beautiful refinished hardwoods in all living

areas, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Formal dining room could be a second living area. Stainless steel gas range and fridge included. Lots of natural light. The windows across the front of the house are being replaced with new double pane windows. Over-sized front entry 2-car attached garage with storage closets. Large treed and fenced backyard. Pets with owner approval.