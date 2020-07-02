All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

6315 Stichter Avenue

6315 Stichter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6315 Stichter Avenue, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Heart of Preston Hollow. Move-in ready. Neutral paint palate inside, beautiful refinished hardwoods in all living
areas, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Formal dining room could be a second living area. Stainless steel gas range and fridge included. Lots of natural light. The windows across the front of the house are being replaced with new double pane windows. Over-sized front entry 2-car attached garage with storage closets. Large treed and fenced backyard. Pets with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Stichter Avenue have any available units?
6315 Stichter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 Stichter Avenue have?
Some of 6315 Stichter Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Stichter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Stichter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Stichter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6315 Stichter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6315 Stichter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6315 Stichter Avenue offers parking.
Does 6315 Stichter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 Stichter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Stichter Avenue have a pool?
No, 6315 Stichter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6315 Stichter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6315 Stichter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Stichter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6315 Stichter Avenue has units with dishwashers.

