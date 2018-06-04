Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6311 Cupertino Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6311 Cupertino Trl
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:26 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6311 Cupertino Trl
6311 Cupertino Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6311 Cupertino Trail, Dallas, TX 75252
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
6311 Cupertino Trail - Property Id: 239710
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239710
Property Id 239710
(RLNE5624364)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6311 Cupertino Trl have any available units?
6311 Cupertino Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6311 Cupertino Trl have?
Some of 6311 Cupertino Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6311 Cupertino Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Cupertino Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Cupertino Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 Cupertino Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6311 Cupertino Trl offer parking?
No, 6311 Cupertino Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6311 Cupertino Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6311 Cupertino Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Cupertino Trl have a pool?
No, 6311 Cupertino Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Cupertino Trl have accessible units?
No, 6311 Cupertino Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Cupertino Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6311 Cupertino Trl has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75211
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University