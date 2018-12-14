All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6306 Highgate Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6306 Highgate Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

6306 Highgate Lane

6306 Highgate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6306 Highgate Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully updated home in popular University Meadows with great floor-plan. Wood floors run throughout the living spaces. The oversized living room with vaulted ceilings & cozy fireplace opens into the kitchen & dining spaces. The stunning kitchen has granite counters & SS appliances including gas range. The large, private 2nd living space with W-I closet is perfect for a game-room, guest room, or whatever fits your needs. On the other side of the home you will find the master suite with W-I closet & renovated bath, 2 generous-sized guests rooms with walk-in closets, & 2nd full bath. Also featured: 4th bedroom with attached half bath, 2-car garage, automatic rear gate, & fenced in backyard. Pets on per case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Highgate Lane have any available units?
6306 Highgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6306 Highgate Lane have?
Some of 6306 Highgate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 Highgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Highgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Highgate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6306 Highgate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6306 Highgate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6306 Highgate Lane offers parking.
Does 6306 Highgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 Highgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Highgate Lane have a pool?
No, 6306 Highgate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6306 Highgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 6306 Highgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Highgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6306 Highgate Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
The Link on Maple
5219 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University