6306 Highgate Lane

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Fully updated home in popular University Meadows with great floor-plan. Wood floors run throughout the living spaces. The oversized living room with vaulted ceilings & cozy fireplace opens into the kitchen & dining spaces. The stunning kitchen has granite counters & SS appliances including gas range. The large, private 2nd living space with W-I closet is perfect for a game-room, guest room, or whatever fits your needs. On the other side of the home you will find the master suite with W-I closet & renovated bath, 2 generous-sized guests rooms with walk-in closets, & 2nd full bath. Also featured: 4th bedroom with attached half bath, 2-car garage, automatic rear gate, & fenced in backyard. Pets on per case basis.