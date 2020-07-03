6303 Richmond Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lakewood Condo. 2 story condo on the 2nd floor. This adorable place has hardwood floors a wood burning fireplace in the dining area. Living area has a beautiful wall of built in shelves. Great kitchen with beautiful countertops, lots of cabinet space and comes with all appliances. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with large jetted tub in the bathroom and stackable washer and dryer. Great covered patio of kitchen. Wonderful neighborhood where you can walk to Lakewood, Whole Foods, entertainment and shopping and so much more. Also close to White Rock Lake. This condo is in the perfect location with 2 parking spots and a gated entrance. 2 covered spots - no garage.