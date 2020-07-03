All apartments in Dallas
6303 Richmond Avenue

6303 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6303 Richmond Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lakewood Condo. 2 story condo on the 2nd floor. This adorable place has hardwood floors a wood burning fireplace in the dining area. Living area has a beautiful wall of built in shelves. Great kitchen with beautiful countertops, lots of cabinet space and comes with all appliances. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with large jetted tub in the bathroom and stackable washer and dryer. Great covered patio of kitchen. Wonderful neighborhood where you can walk to Lakewood, Whole Foods, entertainment and shopping and so much more. Also close to White Rock Lake. This condo is in the perfect location with 2 parking spots and a gated entrance. 2 covered spots - no garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
6303 Richmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6303 Richmond Avenue have?
Some of 6303 Richmond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6303 Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6303 Richmond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6303 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6303 Richmond Avenue offers parking.
Does 6303 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6303 Richmond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 6303 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6303 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6303 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6303 Richmond Avenue has units with dishwashers.

