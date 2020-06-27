All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6253 Town Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6253 Town Hill Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:00 AM

6253 Town Hill Lane

6253 Town Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6253 Town Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exciting opportunity to lease this executive home in prime Dallas neighborhood! Attractive updated kitchen open to the large den with a fireplace, a built-in desk, porcelain flooring & French doors opening to the patio. Kitchen features include maple style cabinetry with glass front uppers, an island, granite cnpts & appls including a gas range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer included. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout (no carpet), fresh paint, plantation shutters in many rooms, recent fencing & so much more! Two car detached garage with electric opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6253 Town Hill Lane have any available units?
6253 Town Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6253 Town Hill Lane have?
Some of 6253 Town Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6253 Town Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6253 Town Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6253 Town Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6253 Town Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6253 Town Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6253 Town Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 6253 Town Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6253 Town Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6253 Town Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 6253 Town Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6253 Town Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 6253 Town Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6253 Town Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6253 Town Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University