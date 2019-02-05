6231 Gray Wolf Trail

Amenities

Outstanding location in exemplary Plano ISD! This welcoming home has been freshly deep-cleaned and is ready with all-new paint! This unique 2 story floor plan smartly maximizes living space and it's numerous windows give the home lots of natural light. Enjoy entertaining indoors and outdoors this year with an open kitchen, breakfast bar, game room, wet bar, and covered back patio with a fenced in yard. Landlord pays for HOA while you relax at the community pool, tennis courts, play ground or racquet club. Enjoy peaceful walks? Bent Trail may be the place for you! This desirable community is minutes from a wide variety of restaurants and retail with easy access to the tollways for faster commute times!