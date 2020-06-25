All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6226 Overlook Drive

6226 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6226 Overlook Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great brick home in East Dallas, Updated kitchen, counter tops and cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 Overlook Drive have any available units?
6226 Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6226 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6226 Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6226 Overlook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6226 Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6226 Overlook Drive offers parking.
Does 6226 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 6226 Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6226 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6226 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 Overlook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6226 Overlook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6226 Overlook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

