Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:09 AM

6223 Hollis Avenue

6223 Hollis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6223 Hollis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic drive up on this beautiful Austin stone home, which sits high off the street on an elevated lot. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has spacious living room, which opens to the dining area and updated kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances including Ref, Dishwasher, disposal,gas range and MWave. Home has central hvac and full size WD connections in separate utility room. Third bedroom is perfect for a home office. Enjoy the over sized Texas sized lot and fenced back yard, with plenty of space for the kids or pets to play! Great location! 12 minutes to Downtown Dallas and 8 minute walk to Lanwview DART station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 Hollis Avenue have any available units?
6223 Hollis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 Hollis Avenue have?
Some of 6223 Hollis Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 Hollis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6223 Hollis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 Hollis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6223 Hollis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6223 Hollis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6223 Hollis Avenue offers parking.
Does 6223 Hollis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 Hollis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 Hollis Avenue have a pool?
No, 6223 Hollis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6223 Hollis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6223 Hollis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 Hollis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6223 Hollis Avenue has units with dishwashers.

