6223 Hollis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic drive up on this beautiful Austin stone home, which sits high off the street on an elevated lot. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has spacious living room, which opens to the dining area and updated kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances including Ref, Dishwasher, disposal,gas range and MWave. Home has central hvac and full size WD connections in separate utility room. Third bedroom is perfect for a home office. Enjoy the over sized Texas sized lot and fenced back yard, with plenty of space for the kids or pets to play! Great location! 12 minutes to Downtown Dallas and 8 minute walk to Lanwview DART station.