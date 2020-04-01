6223 Goliad Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful ground floor duplex unit. Features original hardwood floors, light-filled rooms, customs paint, light fixtures and original wall built ins & moldings which make it one of the most appealing half-duplexes in the Lakewood & M-Street area. Bathroom has been totally updated with style. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are provided. Shared fenced in backyard features wood deck and patio area available. Walk to Whole Foods, MiCocina & Smoke House just to name a few in Lakewood! Landlord prefers one year lease. No pets. This unit is only on-street parking ONLY. $55 application fee per adult over the age of 18. Upstairs unit is also available 6221 Goliad