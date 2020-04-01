All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:30 AM

6223 Goliad Avenue

6223 Goliad Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6223 Goliad Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful ground floor duplex unit. Features original hardwood floors, light-filled rooms, customs paint, light fixtures and original wall built ins & moldings which make it one of the most appealing half-duplexes in the Lakewood & M-Street area. Bathroom has been totally updated with style. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are provided. Shared fenced in backyard features wood deck and patio area available. Walk to Whole Foods, MiCocina & Smoke House just to name a few in Lakewood! Landlord prefers one year lease. No pets. This unit is only on-street parking ONLY. $55 application fee per adult over the age of 18. Upstairs unit is also available 6221 Goliad

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 6223 Goliad Avenue have any available units?
6223 Goliad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 Goliad Avenue have?
Some of 6223 Goliad Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 Goliad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6223 Goliad Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 Goliad Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6223 Goliad Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6223 Goliad Avenue offer parking?
No, 6223 Goliad Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6223 Goliad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6223 Goliad Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 Goliad Avenue have a pool?
No, 6223 Goliad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6223 Goliad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6223 Goliad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 Goliad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6223 Goliad Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
