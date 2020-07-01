All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

6223 Bandera Avenue

6223 Bandera Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6223 Bandera Avenue, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Preston Hollow..Behind The Pink Wall! Adorable Condo in the Trees...Located in rarely available Harcourt House Condominiums on Bandera Ave. UNIQUE & private, free-standing 1 bedroom, 1 bath. No one on either side, above or below. The home has an open floor plan & has been completely renovated, including double paned low E windows, blinds, floors, Kitchen Cabinets, Counter tops, Back splash & Stainless Appliances. All new bath with designer touches! Perfect location and size for an office or second home in the Preston Center area. HOA amenities offer a large pool & Patio Grilling area, community laundry room in building. HOA fee includes electricity, water & trash. Offering the best value behind the Pink Wall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 Bandera Avenue have any available units?
6223 Bandera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 Bandera Avenue have?
Some of 6223 Bandera Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 Bandera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6223 Bandera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 Bandera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6223 Bandera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6223 Bandera Avenue offer parking?
No, 6223 Bandera Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6223 Bandera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 Bandera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 Bandera Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6223 Bandera Avenue has a pool.
Does 6223 Bandera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6223 Bandera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 Bandera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6223 Bandera Avenue has units with dishwashers.

