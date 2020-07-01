6223 Bandera Avenue

Amenities

Preston Hollow..Behind The Pink Wall! Adorable Condo in the Trees...Located in rarely available Harcourt House Condominiums on Bandera Ave. UNIQUE & private, free-standing 1 bedroom, 1 bath. No one on either side, above or below. The home has an open floor plan & has been completely renovated, including double paned low E windows, blinds, floors, Kitchen Cabinets, Counter tops, Back splash & Stainless Appliances. All new bath with designer touches! Perfect location and size for an office or second home in the Preston Center area. HOA amenities offer a large pool & Patio Grilling area, community laundry room in building. HOA fee includes electricity, water & trash. Offering the best value behind the Pink Wall!