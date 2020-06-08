All apartments in Dallas
6214 TWIN OAKS Circle
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:21 AM

6214 TWIN OAKS Circle

6214 Twin Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6214 Twin Oaks Circle, Dallas, TX 75240
Preston North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and beautifully updated with high ceilings throughout and fantastic open floor plan. Generous sized kitchen with granite counters and Monogram appliance suite.
Split bedrooms; Large master suite with Over-sized jetted tub bath. Secondary master with private bath and walk in closet..Large Brick Fireplace, Wet Bar..Landscaped for enjoyment, deck with built in benches, LED accent lighting.
Access to White Rock Creek trail, and convenient to everything wonderful in North Dallas. Move in ready for thE discerning tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle have any available units?
6214 TWIN OAKS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle have?
Some of 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6214 TWIN OAKS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle offer parking?
No, 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle have a pool?
No, 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle have accessible units?
No, 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6214 TWIN OAKS Circle has units with dishwashers.

