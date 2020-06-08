6214 TWIN OAKS Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Spacious and beautifully updated with high ceilings throughout and fantastic open floor plan. Generous sized kitchen with granite counters and Monogram appliance suite.

Split bedrooms; Large master suite with Over-sized jetted tub bath. Secondary master with private bath and walk in closet..Large Brick Fireplace, Wet Bar..Landscaped for enjoyment, deck with built in benches, LED accent lighting.

Access to White Rock Creek trail, and convenient to everything wonderful in North Dallas. Move in ready for thE discerning tenant.