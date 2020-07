Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated Austin Stone cottage home in the heart of East Dallas' Wilshire Heights. Located just moments away from Downtown, shopping and restaurants. The home has great drive-up appeal and the oversized lot with a huge fenced back yard, lends itself to ample space to play or entertain.