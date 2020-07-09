6202 Victor Street

Amenities

This Charming 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bath Duplex has been Completely Renovated and is Ready for a New Tenant! Original Hardwoods Throughout! Renovated Kitchen and Baths! Shiplap Walls, White Shaker Cabinets, Beautiful Quartz Countertops and Stainless Steal Appliances! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer in Unit!! Fenced Yard! Water is included in Rent! One Detached Garage Space is also Available for Additional Rent! Great Lakewood Elementary location and quality renovation, a must see.



Detached garage space available for additional rent.