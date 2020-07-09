All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:30 PM

6202 Victor Street

6202 Victor St · No Longer Available
Location

6202 Victor St, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
This Charming 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bath Duplex has been Completely Renovated and is Ready for a New Tenant! Original Hardwoods Throughout! Renovated Kitchen and Baths! Shiplap Walls, White Shaker Cabinets, Beautiful Quartz Countertops and Stainless Steal Appliances! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer in Unit!! Fenced Yard! Water is included in Rent! One Detached Garage Space is also Available for Additional Rent! Great Lakewood Elementary location and quality renovation, a must see.

Detached garage space available for additional rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Victor Street have any available units?
6202 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6202 Victor Street have?
Some of 6202 Victor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 6202 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6202 Victor Street offer parking?
Yes, 6202 Victor Street offers parking.
Does 6202 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6202 Victor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 6202 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 6202 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 6202 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6202 Victor Street has units with dishwashers.

