Dallas, TX
618 S Rosemont Avenue
Last updated April 5 2019 at 8:57 AM

618 S Rosemont Avenue

618 South Rosemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

618 South Rosemont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CUTE AS A BUTTON in Popular Oak Cliff!! *Includes Refrigerator, Stove, Built In Microwave, and Washer and Dryer *Spacious Driveway *Covered Deck in the back **Huge yard with plenty of shade *No Smoking All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant(s) to verify all information including schools, square footage, dimensions, etc. $40 app fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. Storage Space in back will not be accessible to tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 S Rosemont Avenue have any available units?
618 S Rosemont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 S Rosemont Avenue have?
Some of 618 S Rosemont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 S Rosemont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
618 S Rosemont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 S Rosemont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 618 S Rosemont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 618 S Rosemont Avenue offer parking?
No, 618 S Rosemont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 618 S Rosemont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 S Rosemont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 S Rosemont Avenue have a pool?
No, 618 S Rosemont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 618 S Rosemont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 618 S Rosemont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 618 S Rosemont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 S Rosemont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

