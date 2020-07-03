All apartments in Dallas
Location

6163 Kenwood Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming traditional 2 bed 2 bath with zoned to Mockingbird Elementary and completely remodeled in 2019. New kitchen, bathrooms, electrical, LED bulbs, brand new HVAC, attic insulation, all new interior paint, refinished hardwoods, new security system and AV. Oversized master bedroom with en suite bath, large frameless shower and walk in closet. Formals with fireplace in living room, large breakfast area off kitchen adjacent to enclosed screen porch and rear deck. Hall bath with tub shower. Large laundry area with front load WD, pantry, hall closet and two closets in secondary bedroom. One car garage with new door operator and large storage area. Move in ready! Available August 1, 2020. 1-2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6163 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
6163 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6163 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 6163 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6163 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6163 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6163 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6163 Kenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6163 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6163 Kenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6163 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6163 Kenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6163 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6163 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6163 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6163 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6163 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6163 Kenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

