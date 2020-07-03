6163 Kenwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming traditional 2 bed 2 bath with zoned to Mockingbird Elementary and completely remodeled in 2019. New kitchen, bathrooms, electrical, LED bulbs, brand new HVAC, attic insulation, all new interior paint, refinished hardwoods, new security system and AV. Oversized master bedroom with en suite bath, large frameless shower and walk in closet. Formals with fireplace in living room, large breakfast area off kitchen adjacent to enclosed screen porch and rear deck. Hall bath with tub shower. Large laundry area with front load WD, pantry, hall closet and two closets in secondary bedroom. One car garage with new door operator and large storage area. Move in ready! Available August 1, 2020. 1-2 year lease.