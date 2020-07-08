6155 Monticello Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and well laid out 3 bedroom, two bathroom, pier-beam home in MOCKINGBIRD ELEMENTARY! Great hardwoods throughout, ample closet and storage space. Wood burning fireplace in large second living area, eat-in kitchen with center island and direct access to both living areas. Attached two car garage. Updated windows, roof, hvac, and front sprinklers. Wonderful treed yard with board-on-board fence. Close to shopping, dining, Whole Foods White Rock Lake and Greenville Avenue. Truly a great well maintained home in a very desirable and convenient area!