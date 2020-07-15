Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
6151 E Mockingbird Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM
6151 E Mockingbird Lane
6151 East Mockingbird Lane
No Longer Available
Location
6151 East Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
University
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Nice one bedroom appartment with covered parking. Pet friendly. Pool on property. Some kitchen equipment already installed. Great option.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6151 E Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
6151 E Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6151 E Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 6151 E Mockingbird Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6151 E Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6151 E Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 E Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6151 E Mockingbird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6151 E Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6151 E Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 6151 E Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6151 E Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 E Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6151 E Mockingbird Lane has a pool.
Does 6151 E Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 6151 E Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 E Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6151 E Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
