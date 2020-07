Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup ice maker oven recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed internet access

Top of the line apartment community in Oaklawn is located just minutes away from the heart of downtown Dallas. Live the luxury lifestyle you have been searching for with our beautiful T shaped pool, clubhouse, fitness facility, dog run, and limited access entry. The Trousdale provides spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes.