UPDATED LAKEWOOD HEIGHTS COTTAGE for lease. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath has two master suites due to a garage conversion. Updates include granite, kitchen cabinetry & island, hand scraped hardwoods, stainless appliances, remodeled bathrooms and more! Get ready to relax on the large covered front porch and enjoy all that desirable East Dallas has to offer. Great location close to White Rock Lake, downtown, retail, restaurants and easy access to 75.