Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access

Lovely studio condo in great location behind the Pink Wall. Completely renovated with full size kitchen with granite countertops and good storage, CH&A, bathroom with terrazzo showing and flooring. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Free standing unit with parking below. small pets allowed. Beautiful pool in a quiet complex. Two storage closets in parking area. Rental include all bills paid except wi-fi or other connections