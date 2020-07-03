6130 Belgrade Avenue

Amenities

Dallas Best Kept Secret. Only 3 miles east of Downtown Dallas, 3 miles South of White Rock Lake. 3 good sized bedrooms. Only a short walk to Dart. Affordable 3 bedroom brick. Price just reduced on Aug 29 so this one probably won't last through the weekend. Get in line now to call this one home. Beautiful hardwood floors, Central Heat & Air. Large living area; Cute kitchen. Full sized Washer Dryer connections, large backyard with nice-sized storage shed, garage. Cute little front porch to sit & relax at the end of day.