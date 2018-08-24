All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
6125 TREMONT Street
Last updated December 14 2019

6125 TREMONT Street

6125 Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

6125 Tremont Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with TONS of natural light. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. HASSLE FREE: NO yard work required. Low maintenance living. New deck outside provides plenty of covered area for you to sit and relax. GREAT LOCATION!! This property is located in the Lakewood school district. Family friendly neighborhood code to downtown, Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, White Rock Lake, and the Sante Fe Trail. Plenty of restaurants and shopping! Schedule your viewing today...this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 TREMONT Street have any available units?
6125 TREMONT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 TREMONT Street have?
Some of 6125 TREMONT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 TREMONT Street currently offering any rent specials?
6125 TREMONT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 TREMONT Street pet-friendly?
No, 6125 TREMONT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6125 TREMONT Street offer parking?
Yes, 6125 TREMONT Street offers parking.
Does 6125 TREMONT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6125 TREMONT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 TREMONT Street have a pool?
No, 6125 TREMONT Street does not have a pool.
Does 6125 TREMONT Street have accessible units?
No, 6125 TREMONT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 TREMONT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 TREMONT Street has units with dishwashers.

