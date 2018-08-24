6125 TREMONT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with TONS of natural light. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. HASSLE FREE: NO yard work required. Low maintenance living. New deck outside provides plenty of covered area for you to sit and relax. GREAT LOCATION!! This property is located in the Lakewood school district. Family friendly neighborhood code to downtown, Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, White Rock Lake, and the Sante Fe Trail. Plenty of restaurants and shopping! Schedule your viewing today...this one won't last long!