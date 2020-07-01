6125 Boca Raton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Preston Hollow home is situated on a large lot with gorgeous outdoor living areas including pool, cabana with full bath, flagstone patio, large covered porch, electric gate and lush landscaping. Interior features include an updated kitchen with newer appliances, breakfast nook overlooking the pool, large dining and formal living rooms, comfortable den and three spacious bedrooms. Additional highlights include plantation shutters, hardwood floors throughout (no carpet), updated bathrooms, newer windows and newer AC units in 2015. Situated in an established neighborhood surrounded by million dollar+ homes with easy access to Dallas' best private schools and all the shopping and dining the area has to offer.