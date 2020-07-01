All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6125 Boca Raton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6125 Boca Raton Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:47 PM

6125 Boca Raton Drive

6125 Boca Raton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6125 Boca Raton Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Forest Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Preston Hollow home is situated on a large lot with gorgeous outdoor living areas including pool, cabana with full bath, flagstone patio, large covered porch, electric gate and lush landscaping. Interior features include an updated kitchen with newer appliances, breakfast nook overlooking the pool, large dining and formal living rooms, comfortable den and three spacious bedrooms. Additional highlights include plantation shutters, hardwood floors throughout (no carpet), updated bathrooms, newer windows and newer AC units in 2015. Situated in an established neighborhood surrounded by million dollar+ homes with easy access to Dallas' best private schools and all the shopping and dining the area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 Boca Raton Drive have any available units?
6125 Boca Raton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 Boca Raton Drive have?
Some of 6125 Boca Raton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 Boca Raton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6125 Boca Raton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 Boca Raton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6125 Boca Raton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6125 Boca Raton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6125 Boca Raton Drive offers parking.
Does 6125 Boca Raton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 Boca Raton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 Boca Raton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6125 Boca Raton Drive has a pool.
Does 6125 Boca Raton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6125 Boca Raton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 Boca Raton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 Boca Raton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Village Gate
8203 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University