6108 Kenwood Avenue

Adorable 3-2 cottage in Wilshire Heights with plenty of original charm and storage. Large living room has a gas fireplace and french doors leading to an outdoor patio perfect for entertaining. Beautiful formal dining with a charming archway and french doors opening to a light-filled sunroom. The light and airy galley kitchen has granite countertops and an abundance of cabinet space. Master has en suite study and bath with dual sinks and multiple closets. Highly desirable Mockingbird Elementary attendance zone. Beautiful hardwoods. Sprinkler system. Yard to be maintained by Landlord. No cats.One dog allowed and approved on a case by case basis. $50 app fee.