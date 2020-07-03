All apartments in Dallas
6108 Kenwood Avenue

6108 Kenwood Avenue
Location

6108 Kenwood Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Adorable 3-2 cottage in Wilshire Heights with plenty of original charm and storage. Large living room has a gas fireplace and french doors leading to an outdoor patio perfect for entertaining. Beautiful formal dining with a charming archway and french doors opening to a light-filled sunroom. The light and airy galley kitchen has granite countertops and an abundance of cabinet space. Master has en suite study and bath with dual sinks and multiple closets. Highly desirable Mockingbird Elementary attendance zone. Beautiful hardwoods. Sprinkler system. Yard to be maintained by Landlord. No cats.One dog allowed and approved on a case by case basis. $50 app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
6108 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6108 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 6108 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6108 Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6108 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 6108 Kenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6108 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6108 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6108 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6108 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 Kenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

