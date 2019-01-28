6086 Jereme Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite, updated home for the most discriminating client. The soft contemporary home features hardwood floors down, Plantation shutters, updated, open kitchen from cabinetry to stainless steel appliances,including refrigerator, granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Loft living-office area up with oversized master with updated bath, walk in closet and sitting area, and large secondary bedroom and bath. Shaded private patio. Replaced HVAC system in 2015, garage door opener with remotes, new roof and exterior paint in 2017, water heater and master bath flooring, 2018. Landlord prefers long term tenants. Non-smoking and no pets. Managed property.