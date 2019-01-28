All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6086 Jereme Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6086 Jereme Trail
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:12 AM

6086 Jereme Trail

6086 Jereme Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6086 Jereme Trail, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite, updated home for the most discriminating client. The soft contemporary home features hardwood floors down, Plantation shutters, updated, open kitchen from cabinetry to stainless steel appliances,including refrigerator, granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Loft living-office area up with oversized master with updated bath, walk in closet and sitting area, and large secondary bedroom and bath. Shaded private patio. Replaced HVAC system in 2015, garage door opener with remotes, new roof and exterior paint in 2017, water heater and master bath flooring, 2018. Landlord prefers long term tenants. Non-smoking and no pets. Managed property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6086 Jereme Trail have any available units?
6086 Jereme Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6086 Jereme Trail have?
Some of 6086 Jereme Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6086 Jereme Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6086 Jereme Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6086 Jereme Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6086 Jereme Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6086 Jereme Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6086 Jereme Trail offers parking.
Does 6086 Jereme Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6086 Jereme Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6086 Jereme Trail have a pool?
No, 6086 Jereme Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6086 Jereme Trail have accessible units?
No, 6086 Jereme Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6086 Jereme Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6086 Jereme Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University