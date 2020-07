Amenities

dishwasher garage playground fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking playground garage

Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 bath brick home with 2 car garage. Fresh paint, newly installed carpet, ready for new occupant. Newly installed appliances, paint and all new and fresh for you! Home has large living area with TV nook and fireplace. Fenced in backyard. Lawn care included with rent. Home built in 2006. Located off of Beltline and I-20. Easy access to Dallas or Fort Worth. Community Park and Playground, sidewalks.