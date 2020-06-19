All apartments in Dallas
Location

6023 Lloyd Court, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Prime North Dallas location with the best Plano Schools, including Haggar Elementary and Plano West Senior High! Fantastic Zero-Lot-Line-Home is close to Preston, Frankford & George Bush and has a 2 car garage. With 1 bedroom and bath down and 1 bedroom and bath up, this is the perfect roommate floor plan or offers privacy for parents and children. Low maintenance back yard has just enough room for parties and pets. You will love the great hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and entry, and the edgy glass block fireplace, tall windows, high ceilings and current colors make this home look great and feel terrific!
Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 Lloyd Court have any available units?
6023 Lloyd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6023 Lloyd Court have?
Some of 6023 Lloyd Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 Lloyd Court currently offering any rent specials?
6023 Lloyd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 Lloyd Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6023 Lloyd Court is pet friendly.
Does 6023 Lloyd Court offer parking?
Yes, 6023 Lloyd Court offers parking.
Does 6023 Lloyd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6023 Lloyd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 Lloyd Court have a pool?
No, 6023 Lloyd Court does not have a pool.
Does 6023 Lloyd Court have accessible units?
No, 6023 Lloyd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 Lloyd Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6023 Lloyd Court has units with dishwashers.

