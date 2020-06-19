6023 Lloyd Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Prime North Dallas location with the best Plano Schools, including Haggar Elementary and Plano West Senior High! Fantastic Zero-Lot-Line-Home is close to Preston, Frankford & George Bush and has a 2 car garage. With 1 bedroom and bath down and 1 bedroom and bath up, this is the perfect roommate floor plan or offers privacy for parents and children. Low maintenance back yard has just enough room for parties and pets. You will love the great hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and entry, and the edgy glass block fireplace, tall windows, high ceilings and current colors make this home look great and feel terrific!

Pets considered on a case by case basis.