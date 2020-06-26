All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6020 Daven Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6020 Daven Oaks Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:10 AM

6020 Daven Oaks Drive

6020 Daven Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Prestonwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6020 Daven Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This north facing home is located in the sought after Brentfield Elementary & award winning Richardson ISD area. This beautiful one story home features an open floor plan with an abundant amount of natural light. It also features a large backyard deck with hot tub great for outdoor living and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Daven Oaks Drive have any available units?
6020 Daven Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 Daven Oaks Drive have?
Some of 6020 Daven Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Daven Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Daven Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Daven Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6020 Daven Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6020 Daven Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6020 Daven Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 6020 Daven Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 Daven Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Daven Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 6020 Daven Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6020 Daven Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 6020 Daven Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Daven Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 Daven Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Fitzhugh
2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University