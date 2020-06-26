6020 Daven Oaks Drive

This north facing home is located in the sought after Brentfield Elementary & award winning Richardson ISD area. This beautiful one story home features an open floor plan with an abundant amount of natural light. It also features a large backyard deck with hot tub great for outdoor living and entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
