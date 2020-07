Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Great location near 75, Central Market, restaurants, lots of shopping & SMU. Unit has stacking washer & dryer, built-in bookshelves.Tiled hardwood through out. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.

Front & back door access near assigned carport space. All utilities paid with pool access. Perfect for a family or college students. Ready for Move - In on 10.04.2019. Come take a look!