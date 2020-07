Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 1930's Tudor in the highly sought-after Mockingbird Elementary. Updates to the kitchen, loft, master bath, and sun room. The kitchen features granite counters and a tile back splash. Substantial living space includes a living room, sun room, and loft that would make a great game room or study. Significant enclosed deck in the backyard, partially shaded by large trees. Beautiful hardwoods throughout first floor.